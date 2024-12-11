5 survivors rescued as cargo plane skids off Abuja runway

An Allied Air Cargo plane with five passengers onboard skidded off Runway 22 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Wednesday morning after a tyre burst.

Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) officials confirmed that all passengers were safely rescued and are receiving medical attention.

The incident, which occurred at 10:05 am, involved the aircraft registered as 5N-JRT.

FAAN’s spokesperson, Mrs Obiageli Orah, stated, “The five souls onboard were evacuated without injury and taken to the FAAN clinic for further checks. The Airport Emergency Response Team and accident investigators are actively managing the situation.”

Following the mishap, the airport temporarily shut down its main runway, leading to significant disruptions and flight delays.

FAAN reassured the public that efforts to clear the runway are underway and normal operations would resume shortly.

“We appreciate the aviation community and the general public for their patience and understanding. We urge everyone to avoid speculation until the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) releases a preliminary report,” the statement added.

While the exact cause of the tyre burst remains unclear, safety experts are conducting investigations to prevent future occurrences.

In the meantime, passengers with delayed flights have been advised to monitor updates from their respective airlines.