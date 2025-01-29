3 persons in court for conspiring to steal ₦1.2m motorcycle from rider

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of three persons, Olatunde Ojo, 25, Femi Oladipupo, 26 and Emmanuel Moses, 35, in a correctional facility for alleged armed robbery.

The suspects whose addresses were not provided were charged with conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olasinmibo Sanusi-Zubair, however, did not take their plea for want of jurisdiction. She directed the Police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Adegoke Adegbenro, told the court that the suspects committed the offences on December 12, 2024, at about 12:30 pm, in the Moniya area of Ibadan.

Adegbenro alleged that the suspects while armed with Jack knives and other dangerous weapons attacked one Olasunkanmi Adebayo.