Lagos community raises alarm over daily robberies

The residents of Alapere-ketu in Lagos State, have raised an alarm over the increasing wave of robbery incidents in the area.

According to the residents, criminals now operate freely using motorcycles, tricycles, and minibuses to attack unsuspecting victims, especially in the early morning and late at night.

A resident, who identified himself as Segun Olanusi, noted that unchecked motorcycle operations have contributed to the rise in crime, as robbers take advantage of them for quick getaways. He said;

Motorcycles are used in the morning, while tricycles and minibuses are used in the evening

Olanusi recalled a recent case where a tailor was robbed at gunpoint and severely beaten.

Another resident, Olasunkanmi Lawal, added that workers leaving home early are soft targets for the criminals.

A member of the Community development association, who requested anonymity, identified Demurin, Goodluck, and Oriola as the most affected areas. Despite several reports to the police, residents say they have seen no improvement.

The rising crime rate has been linked to the weakened enforcement of the motorcycle ban in the area.

A community leader criticised the police for failing to take action, pointing out that neighboring Ikosi, where the ban is strictly enforced, has fewer robbery cases. He said;

We are helpless. We don’t want lives lost before action is taken