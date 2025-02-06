2027: APC NWC receives Ned Nwoko, vows to take over Delta

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday, received Sen. Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District, into the APC fold.

Nwoko formerly of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), recently decamped to the APC citing deep divisions and factionalisation within the party at the state and national level as reasons for decamping.

He had said that the development had made it increasingly difficult to foster unity and advance the collective interests of the people of Delta.

However receiving the lawmaker at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, Ganduje said that the party would work with Nwoko and other stakeholders to take over Delta in 2027.

According to him, we are happy to receive you, and you are most welcome to our great and nationalistic party. We want a highly organised APC in Delta and we promise to work with you.

“We believe in national unity, integrity and providing for Nigerians, and we have internal democracy.”

The APC national chairman, added that the country under President Bola Tinubu was working because his economy policies were beginning to yield positive results.

He assured the lawmaker of the cooperation of the APC’s leadership, saying a mega rally would be held in Delta to receive him and others formally at a later date.

“We know funding, organisation and commitment is not a problem, what we are looking forward to, is a highly organised party structure in Delta.

“A structure which compose of men and women, specially young men, who will go from house to house to show that APC dominates almost everywhere,” Ganduje said.

Earlier, Nwoko said that his mission was to join forces with other APC Delta stakeholders to ensure that the party took over the state in 2027.

The senator explained that he left the PDP for APC because he was not given the opportunity to serve the people of his constituent.

“I was elected to make a difference in Delta, but wasn’t given that opportunity. I believe in serving the people, but I was not getting that opportunity in PDP Delta.

“I know what our party do to win elections in Delta, and I will join hands with others to do it to ensure that APC takes over the state in the next election.

“I am on a mission to ensure that APC takes over Delta in the next election, we have all that it will take to take over the state. We know what to do because we understand the politics of the state, all I ask, is your support,” he said.

On the crisis in Delta APC, he noted that he was a peace maker and would ensure peace return to the party in the state.