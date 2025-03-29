1 month into his job, Lagos man steals employer's N500k to acquire bigger penis

A businesswoman identified as Chinny has accused one of her employees of stealing from her company barely a month after being hired. She shared the incident via Instagram on Friday, March 28, 2025, and it has since gained attention online.

According to Chinny, security personnel caught the employee red-handed while attempting to break into the company’s storage facility to steal building materials.

Upon being apprehended and interrogated, the suspect reportedly confessed to having stolen items worth over N500,000 from the company.

Chinny revealed that she spent the entire day working to recover the stolen items. However, further investigation into the suspect’s phone uncovered unexpected expenditures. Screenshots shared by Chinny indicate that the suspect had been spending stolen funds on various personal and spiritual products.

Among the transactions found on his phone were payments for ‘spiritual work’ and ‘favour kits,’ which he purchased from vendors specializing in supernatural services.

Conversations retrieved from his device show that he sought spiritual interventions to improve his business and personal prospects. In one exchange dated January 26, 2025, he expressed concerns about a lack of customers in his plumbing business and inquired about spiritual assistance to regain lost clientele.

Additionally, another conversation showed that the suspect had engaged with sellers of aphrodisiac and enhancement products.

A message dated February 17, 2025, revealed that he had inquired about purchasing a bottle of penis enlargement oil, which was priced at N15,000.

The incident has sparked reactions online, with many expressing disbelief at the suspect’s choices and priorities.

Chinny’s Instagram posts, which included the suspect’s messages and purchase records, have fueled discussions about employee integrity and financial decisions.