1 Dead, 4 rescued in Third Mainland Bridge crash, LASTMA confirms

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed the death of one person and the rescue of four others, in an accident that happened on the Third Mainland Bridge. The LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, made the confirmation in a statement on Monday in Lagos, Bakare-Oki said he promptly led LASTMA officials to the scene of the tragic collision involving a J5 Ford bus (FKJ 724 YC) and a Mercedes truck (FKJ 746 YC) at Ilubirin, inward Sura, along the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge.

The LASTMA boss said he spearheaded the rescue operations with the support of concerned bystanders, adding that four victims were extricated from the wreckage, three of whom were rescued alive. “The accident, which occurred earlier today, claimed one life, an individual, trapped inside the J5 Ford bus laden with pepper and other perishable goods, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and it left a total of five individuals affected. “Preliminary findings suggest that the J5 Ford bus experienced brake failure while travelling at high speed, resulting in a collision with the Mercedes truck. “Emergency response teams, including the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU), the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigerian Police Force, and LASAMBUS, collaborated with LASTMA to manage the situation. “All survivors were swiftly transported to the General Hospital on Lagos Island for immediate medical attention,” he said.