Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' makes African history after re-entering Billboard chart

In another landmark feat, Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' has re-entered the Billboard World Album chart.

Its NO. 24 entry makes it the the sixth straight year the album will appear on the chart which is an African record.

Since its release in 2020, the album has appeared on the chart in what underscores its status as commercial success.

The album has enjoyed major success in the United States where it debuted on the Billboard 200 and the Billboard World Album chart where it spent a record-breaking 100 weeks on the chart.

The album's success is buoyed by the performance of the hit single 'Essence' feat Tems which charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

The hit remix featuring Justin Bieber set the record for the hugest charting Afrobeats song when it peaked at NO. 9.

The album was ranked NO. 2 on the Billboard Year-End World Album Chart in 2022 behind BTS's 'Proof'.

The album achieved several notable feats including getting a nomination for the Grammys Best Global Album while 'Essence' was nominated for Best Global Song Performance.