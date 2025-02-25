Wizkid & Reekado Banks reconcile as they dine together in Lagos

Wizkid and Reekado Banks appear to have settled their beef after the two were spotted dining in a Lagos establishment. On February 24, 2025, the two were captured in the restaurant in the company of rapper Shallipopi . The cozy Wizkid and Reekado Banks shared suggests they have made up after falling out in 2020. Readers will recall that Wizkid called Reekado Banks a "clout animal" after the latter posted the release date for their collaboration on X (formerly Twitter) amidst the heat of the 2020 End Sars Protest . Wizkid's harsh words were tagged to Reekado Banks's failure to read the room and promote a song while the nation's attention was turned to tackling police brutality.

The result would be a total shelving of the collaboration with Reekado Banks later releasing the song without Wizkid's verse.





Four years after their falling out, the two appear to have moved past the issue and are now on good terms.





Fans will be hoping their reconciliation might lead to the eventual release of the collaboration they were robbed of in 2020.





Since December 2024, Wizkid has been enjoying his time in Nigeria where he performed in several shows during the Detty December festive season.





The singer retired to the country after releasing his sixth LP 'Morayo' which was named after his late mother. The album enjoyed immediate success and broke streaming records.





The Grammy winner is gearing up for a busy 2025 as he has announced the first dates for his upcoming 'Morayo' tour.