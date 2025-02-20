Tyla joins Rema as the second African artist on Spotify's 1 billion Song Club

In another landmark feat, South African sensation Tyla has made history as her hit single 'Water' reaches 1 billion Spotify streams. The single released on July 28, 2023, as the lead single off her self-titled debut album has enjoyed huge global success. Tyla has now become only the second African artist to reach this milestone after Rema made history in 2024 with his global smash hit 'Calm Down' featuring Selena Gomez . The South African star also becomes the first African female lead artist to have a song with 1 billion Spotify streams.

The song charted on the Billboard Hot 100 where the remix featuring Travis Scott peaked at NO. 7 with 29 weeks on the chart.





'Water' rocketed the singer to global stardom and won her several accolades including MTV VMAs, MTV EMA, BET, and a Grammy prize for Best African Song Performance.





Since gaining international success, Tyla has been one of the biggest African exports whose music has won her fans globally.





Her debut album 'TYLA' featured guest appearances from Nigerian Grammy winner Tems, Jamaican star Skillibeng, and American hitmaking rapper Gunna.





The album received praise and spent 15 weeks on the Billboard 200 where it peaked on NO. 24.





She also scored her second Billboard Hot 100 single with 'Push 2 Start' whose remix recently featured Jamaican Dancehall icon Sean Paul.

