Tems' sold out concert leaves South African fans in awe

Nigerian international superstar Tems thrilled fans in the South African stop of her 'Born In The Wild' concert.

The international superstar performed at The recently opened Dome, Nasrec, Johannesburg , which seats 6,000 people.

Tems dazzled fans with a collection of her hit singles while also engaging exciting fans in a meet-and-greet session at the sideline of the concert.

South Africa is the first African stop for Tems' Born In The Wild tour after she earlier cancelled a show in Kigali Rwanda.

The singer made this announcement on her X account on January 30 in a move that has been praised by both South African and DRC fans.

In the post, the Grammy winner shared that she promoted her Kigali concert ignorant of the ongoing crisis between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The 29-year-old star apologised if her actions appeared insensitive to the current political climate while also sharing a thought for all those affected by the conflict.

Tems' ongoing world tour followed the release of her debut album 'Born In The Wild' which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Global album.

2025 has gotten off to a busy start for the singer who won her second Grammy award for Best African Song Performance at the 67th ceremony.