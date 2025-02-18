Tems becomes first African female artists to reach new Spotify milestone

The single has marked several high points for Tems including making her the first Nigerian artist to debut at the summit of the Billboard Hot 100. It also earned her her first Grammy award for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2023 Grammys.





With her latest feat, she joins Wizkid(Drake's 'One Dance') and Rema ('Calm Down' featuring Selena Gomez) as the Nigerian artists who have appeared on songs with over 1 billion Spotify streams.





Since breaking into the international mainstream in 2020 after her decisive contribution to Wizkid's hit single 'Essence', Tems has risen to superstardom with collaboration with Beyonce and Drake.





She also became the first Nigerian to earn an Oscar nomination after she was shortlisted for Best Original Score for writing 'Lift Me Up' the lead soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' which was performed by Rihanna.





At the 2025 Grammys, the singer made history by becoming the first Nigerian artist to be nominated in the R&B category with a nod for Best R&B Performance.





She also won her second Grammy award after she picked up the Best African Song Performance for her song 'Love Me Jeje'.