Skales' hit single 'Shake Body' is going viral on TikTok 10 years after its release

A decade after Skales captivated listeners with the release of his smash hit single 'Shake Body,' the single is once again enjoying a commercial resurgence.

In the past couple of weeks, the song released in May 2014 which packs an upbeat Afrobeats production with catchy pidgin English lyrics that called on listeners to shake their bodies to the rhythm enjoyed commercial success.

The recent resurgence is thanks to new DJ remixes notably among which is Dutch DJ Onderkoffer remix which Skales recently officially ouoloaded on streaming platforms.

"This is crazy!! with the momentum of Shakebody trending again I decided to officially release this Dj remix I heard in Europe last year and in 10 hours it’s already almost 200k streams with no form of playlist support that’s craaazy … thank you Jesus !!! God indeed works in mysterious ways," Skales shares on X.

Among the notable influencers leading the current resurgence of Skales' 'Shake Body' is FC Barcelona's 16 year old football star Lamine Yamal whose videos showing off his curated dance moves to the song has gone viral on TikTok.

This commercial resurgence is the latest in the history of old songs that have enjoyed TikTok's attention.

READ ALSO: 10 Afrobeats Hit Songs That Went Viral on TikTok.