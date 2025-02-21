Shallippoi joins new record label, releases highly-awaited single 'Laho'

Released on February 21, this is the Shalliopi 's first single of 2025 which earlier went viral on TikTok after he teased on his social media page. Known for his unique blend of Amapiano fusion, and hip-hop, which he combines with his Benin-influenced slang and lyrics, Shallipopi has quickly risen to prominence in the Nigerian music scene, captivating audiences with his infectious beats and relatable lyrics. His latest single carries familiar elements as the catchy chorus, pidgin lyrics, and use of street lingo instantly captivated fans.

This is his first single since he parted ways with Dapper Music over claims of lack of financial transparency, conflict of interest, and an attempt to commit him to a forever contract.



Shallipopi's new song is released under his imprint Plutomania Records Ltd in partnership with RCA/Sony UK to which he is now signed.





2025 has gotten off to a strong that for the rapper who recently secured 6 nominations including a nod for the Next Rated Prize at the 17th Headies.





'Laho' comes off the back of his last single 'Order' featuring Olamide released in November 2024. The song is one of the lead singles that will precede his next album scheduled for release sometime in 2025.





Shallipopi has spoken tough on his next album which is rumoured to have a guest appearance from American rapper Swae Lee.

