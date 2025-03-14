Ruger shows versatility in new heartwarmer 'Toro'

As anticipation builds for his sophomore album 'BlownBoy,' Ruger delivers a heartfelt new single, 'Toro'.





The song is a soulful love record that sees the versatile star reflect on the complications of his romantic relationship.



“I wrote ‘Toro’ after I fumbled a real and true relationship," Ruger says on the inspiration behind the song.



Premiering with an exclusive COLORS Show performance, 'Toro' showcases Ruger’s raw emotions and smooth melodies, blending Afrobeats with a touch of R&B to create a deeply resonant love song.



The song comes off the back of his last release, 'Jay Jay,' which flipped the script on Valentine's Day, as Ruger delivered an anthem for the independent, unbothered, and untamed.





'Toro' is one of the songs that will feature on his highly anticipated sophomore album 'Blown Boy,' which is scheduled for release on March 28.