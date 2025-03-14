Ruger shows versatility in new heartwarmer 'Toro'

As anticipation builds for his sophomore album 'BlownBoy,' Ruger delivers a heartfelt new single, 'Toro'.
The song is a soulful love record that sees the versatile star reflect on the complications of his romantic relationship.
“I wrote ‘Toro’ after I fumbled a real and true relationship," Ruger says on the inspiration behind the song.
Premiering with an exclusive COLORS Show performance, 'Toro' showcases Ruger’s raw emotions and smooth melodies, blending Afrobeats with a touch of R&B to create a deeply resonant love song.
The song comes off the back of his last release, 'Jay Jay,' which flipped the script on Valentine's Day, as Ruger delivered an anthem for the independent, unbothered, and untamed.
'Toro' is one of the songs that will feature on his highly anticipated sophomore album 'Blown Boy,' which is scheduled for release on March 28.
Ruger's 2025 has gotten off to a busy start as he aims to improve on a successful 2024, where he partnered with BNXN for their acclaimed joint project 'RnB,' whose omission from the recently released 17th Hheadies nominations list raised questions from fans.
The album is a follow-up on his debut album LP 'Ru The World' which houses the mega smash hits 'Asiwaju', 'Jonzing Boy', and 'Red Flag'.
Since breaking into the mainstream 5 years ago with his hit EP 'Pandemic' which had the smash hits 'Bounce', 'Ruger', and 'Abu Dhabi', Ruger has become one of Afrobeats most versatile hitamers whose bad boy persona has won him the hearts of numerous female fans globally.