Ruger sets the mood for his upcoming album with the release of new single 'Jay Jay'

While the world celebrates romantic love on Valentine's Day, Ruger has other ideas.





His new single 'Jay Jay' flips the script on Valentine’s Day by delivering an anthem for the independent, unbothered, and untamed.





Named after football legend Jay-Jay Okocha, Ruger compares his slickness and seamless playboy moves to the ex-footballers effortless style.





Known for his swashbuckling and hitmaking ability, Ruger's new single is typical of the bad boy persona that has shaped his career and endeared him to fans, especially his female fans who go crazy for his music.

'Jay Jay' is not only about football; it's Ruger's defiant confession of effortlessly playing girls the same way Jay Jay Okocha dribbled defenders leaving them confused and chasing after him.





The song blends playful wordplay with a smooth, infectious beat, cementing Ruger’s status as the ultimate bad boy of Afrobeats.





This release is the first taste of Ruger’s upcoming album, 'Blownboy Ru', which is scheduled for release on March 21st. The album is a follow-up on his debut album LP 'Ru The World' which houses the mega smash hits 'Asiwaju', 'Jonzing Boy', and 'Red Flag'.