Ruger calls Headies 'the most credible award in the world'

In a recent post on his X account, Nigerian Afrobeats and Dancehall sensation Ruger have aimed a sarcastic dig at the Headies Awards which he called the most credible award show in the world.



He also thanked them for recognising the works of all artists as he peeps them to be bigger than all the awards in the world soon.



Ruger's post comes off the back of the announcement of the nominees for the 17th Headies Award.



The nominations list wasn't without some drama as it was riddled with major omissions and misses.

Ruger is one of the artists who was surprisingly omitted from the nominations list as no song from 'RnB' in his joint album with BNXN got any nods.



Ruger's criticism of the Headies is one of the several knocks the award ceremony has suffered over the years from artists who continue to question its credibility and competency.



The Headies is returning for its 17th edition after a gap year in 2024 which its Executive Producer Ayo Animashaun credited to economic challenges.