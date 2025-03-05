Rising Nigerian music star Kunmie makes history on Spotify global viral chart

Fast-rising Nigerian music star Kunmie debuts at NO. 2 on the Spotify global viral chart thanks to the success of his hit single 'Arike.' This makes him the first emerging Nigerian artist to manage such a feat.





The song, released February 15, 2025, has enjoyed huge success after going viral on TikTok, where the song has been used over 186,000 user-generated contents.

'Arike' also debuted on the summit of the Spotify Nigeira viral 50 chart, thus earning him his first chart topper.





The song joins CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' and Rema's record-breaking hit 'Calm Down,' as some of the highest charting Nigerian songs on the Spotify global viral chart.





Kunmie is emerging as the first breakout star of 2025 thanks to the hit record that has now reached 7 million Spotify streams in under 1 month since its release.

With the success of 'Arike,' Kunmie will be aiming to stake a claim as one of the rising stars who will define 2025.





The rising star recently released his debut EP 'Before We Became Strangers,' with Arike' being one of the four singles.





Kunmie's Spotfy exploit further underscores the influence of Tik Tok virality in the commercial success of Nigerian mainstream pop music. Since 2020, the popular social media platform has propelled several Afrobeats records to global success.