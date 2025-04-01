Rising Afrobeats star Spenta champions Igbo heritage on new single 'ABChD'

Get ready to move to the infectious rhythms of Spenta, a dynamic and rapidly ascending Nigerian Afrobeat artist making waves across the music scene.

A foundation built on his early experience as a choir boy and a remarkable ability to play multiple instruments has shaped Spenta into a versatile and compelling artist.

His impressive discography already boasts collaborations with Nigerian music icons like the legendary Gentleman Mike Ejeagha and the acclaimed Ice Prince, showcasing his adaptability and broad appeal.

Now, Spenta is back with his latest electrifying track, "ABChD", a vibrant celebration of Igbo culture that is taking the airwaves by storm!

Streaming now on all major digital music platforms, "ABChD" is more than just a song – it's a powerful statement about Igbo culture and heritage and a call to all to remember their roots.

As Spenta passionately explains, "'ABChD' is a very intentional song... my sound is out to let them know our root, where we are coming from. It is a wake-up call for everybody to know where we are coming from. This isn't just music; it's a cultural movement set to an irresistible beat."

The excitement surrounding "ABChD" is already building, with fantastic reviews pouring in.

The journey doesn't stop here! Fans can eagerly anticipate the upcoming music video for "ABChD," promising a visual feast to complement the captivating audio experience.

Spenta assures us that there's plenty more incredible music on the horizon as he tirelessly works to deliver exceptional sounds to his growing fanbase.

Behind Spenta's meteoric rise is AkwaAmaka Music, a label that's clearly more than just a business. For Spenta, it's a family affair, with the visionary owner, Ezeudo High Chief Stanley Chukwudi Obodoagwu, also being his father.

This unique dynamic provides Spenta with unparalleled support and guidance, pushing him beyond his limits and fostering his growth not only as an artist but also as a future leader within the label.

With a string of successful releases under his belt, including "Asun," "Oga Aba," "Hakuna Matata," "Baby Mo," and his collaboration with Ice Prince on "Your Body," Spenta is poised to become a major force in the Nigerian and global music landscape.

Don't miss out on the phenomenon that is Spenta and his powerful new track, "ABChD"! Stream it now on all your favorite platforms and stay tuned for the upcoming video and a wealth of incredible music to come!

