Rema will perform in Japan as part of his landmark 2025 world tour

Award-winning global superstar Rema has shared tour dates as he prepares to return to the road.



The hitmaker will be headlining major venues across Europe and North America including a return to the iconic O2 Arena which he previously sold out in 2024.

Other notable venues Rema will be headlining include the 19K capacity Madison Square Garden in New York on May 3rd before heading to Canada for two stops.





He will perform at the 10K capacity Place Ball on May 10th and at the Scotia Bank Arena the next day.





Rema will be at the 7K Carroponte Hall in Milan on June 14 before heading to the 6K Afas Hall on July 20th.





On July 28, Rema will join the list of Nigeria stars who have headline the famous Accor Arena in France.





In a landmark move, Rema will make two stops in Japan with a headline performance at the 10K capacity Okinawa Arena on July 20, and 7 days later, he will thrill fans at the Mushashino Hall which seats 10,000 people.



Rema's Japan concert isn't his first in Asia as the superstar has previously performed in India including in the famous Ambani wedding.



He recently also performed in Malaysia in a feat that captured his status as a global superstar.

The song samples the track 'Is It A Crime' from the iconic 'Promise' album by British band Sade.

The song is Rema's first release of 2025 which comes after his appearance at the 2025 Grammys where he was nominated for the Best Global Album.





The category was won by American musician Matt B & the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for his album 'Alkebulan II'.





Rema's 'Baby (Is It A Crime)' is his first release since he put out his sophomore album 'HEIS' in 2024.