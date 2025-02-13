Rema leads the17th Headies Awards nominations list with 9 nods

Award-winning superstar who holds the record for the most streamed Afrobeats song on Spotify was nominated in major categories including Album of the Year, and Artist of the Year while also earning nods for Best Producer for his contribution to his single 'Hehehe' and Best Video Director for co-directing 'Charm'.



Following behind him is his label mate Ayra Starr who was nominated in 8 categories.

Her single 'Last Heartbreak Song' earned her nods for Record of the Year, Best Female Vocal Performance, and Best R&B Song. She was also nominated for Best Album and Artist of the Year.

Rapper OdumoduBlvck will be aiming to increase his Headies stash after securing 8 nominations. His chart-topping hit 'Blood On The Dancefloor' earned nods for Best Collaboration and Best Rap Song.

His contributions to Shallipopi's 'Cast' earned him nominations for Best Street Hop Star, Best Collaboration, Best Rap Single, and Viewers Choice Award.

The rapper will also be looking to become the latest recipient of the coveted Headies Nexr Rated Prize after being nominated alongside, Shallipopi, Ayo Maff, Qing Madi, and Nasboi.

Kizz Daniel is the third most nominated artist with 7 nods. His hit record 'Showa' is shortlisted for the Song of the Year Prize while 'Twe Twe' his hit collaboration with Davido secured nods for Best Collaboration and Afrobeats Single of the Year.

Asake, Tems, and Shallipopi all earned 6 nominations each. Asake's second album 'Work of Art' and Tems' debut LP 'Born In The Wild' are both competing for the Album of the Year prize.

Tems' 'Burning' earned her two nominations for Record of the Year and Best R&B Single while Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' earned a nod for Song of The Year.

Shallipopi's 'Cast' is competing for Collaboration of the Year, Rap Song of the Year, and Viewers Choice Awards. He's also in the runnings to win the Best Street Hop Act and Next Rated Prize.

Seyi Vibez's 'Different Pattern' assisted him in securing 5 nominations including for Record of the Year and Best Street Hop Act.

Davido also earned 5 nods thanks to his guest appearances on Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' and on Boy Pee, Hyce, and Brown Joel's 'Ogechi' remix.

The late hitmaker Mohbad was nominated in 5 categories with 'Egwu' his hit collaboration with Chike competing for the Collaboration and Song of the Year Awards.

Other artists with multiple nominations include Chike, Qing Madi, and Flavour with 4. Ayo Maff, Young Jonn, Bloody Civilian, Wizard Chan, Simi, and Young Jonn are all tied with 3 nominations. Nigerian-American rapper Wale is the most nominated foreign artist with 3 nods thanks to his part on OdumoduBlvck's hit single 'Blood On The Dancefloor'.