Rema gets early lead as the most streamed Nigerian artist on YouTube in 2025

In data reported by Nigerian music chart data platform, The Debut Hub reports that the hitmaker garnered 223 million streams thanks to his hit-filled catalogue notably his global smash hit ' Calm Down' which made history by surpassing 1 billion streams.

Rema's single 'Baby (Is It A Crime)' is also the second most streamed song by a Nigerian artist of 2025 on YouTube with 14 million streams.

Global hitmaker Burna Boy is having a busy 2025, where he's gearing up for the release of his 8th album, 'No Sign of Weakness' . The Grammy winner ranks second on the list with 171 million streams.

Rema's Mavin Records label mate Ayra Starr is the third on the list with 169 million streams. thanks to a string of hit releases including her 2025 single 'All The Love'.

Five-time Grammy nominee Davido tallied 113 million streams with his catalogue set to swell with the upcoming release of his fifth album '5ive'.

Grammy winner Wizkid rounds off the top 5 with 102 million streams. The megastar recently released the music video for 'Kese (Dance)' off his record-breaking six album 'Morayo'.

Top 20 most-streamed Nigerian artists globally on YouTube Music in Q1 2025 (January - March)