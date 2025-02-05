Rema announces release date for his first single of 2025

Following his outing at the recent 67th Grammys, Rema has announced the release date of his new single.

The singer made this announcement on his Instagram account where he revealed the song titled 'Baby (Is It A Crime') will be released on Friday 7th, February 2025.



The song samples the track 'Is It A Crime' from the iconic 'Promise' album by British band Sade.

The song will be Rema's first release of 2025 which comes after his appearance at the 2025 Grammys where he was nominated for the Best Global Album.



The category was won by American musician Matt B & the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for his album 'Alkebulan II'.



Rema's 'Baby (Is It A Crime)' is his first release since he put out his sophomore album 'HEIS' in 2024.