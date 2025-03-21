Rapper Wale calls Burna Boy's 'Last Last' one of the greatest songs ever

American-Nigerian rapper Wale has showered accolades on Burna Boy's smash hit single 'Last Last'.

In a post on his X account, Wale described the song as one of the greatest ever written.

Many listeners and fans will agree with the rapper's opinion about the hit song released in 2022 as one of the lead singles of Burna Boy's Grammy-nominated sixth album 'Love, Damini'.

The single combines UK Garage music and Dancehall elements with Afrobeats' stylism.



In the song, Burna Boy shares the sad tale of a romantic breakup that happened despite his best efforts in what many fans regarded as a narration of events between the Grammy winner and his ex-girlfriend Jamaican-British rapper Stefflon Don.

The chorus borrows from the popular Nigerian viral social media saying, "Everybody go chop breakfast," which means that romantic breakups are often inevitable.



This relatability increased the song's appeal and rocketed it to commercial success.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' spent multiple weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned him an RIAA platinum plaque.



The single has garnered 477 million Spotify streams, making it his most streamed song as a lead artist on the platform.

Wale's comments reflect the song's quality and success which has made it one of the biggest Nigerian songs of 2022.

While Wale is yet to collaborate with Burna Boy, he has robustly interacted with Nigerian music.