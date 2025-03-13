Portable weighs in on the Ijoba Lande scandal with new single 'Truth or Dare'

Street hop star Portable isn't one to let a viral moment go to waste, and this time, his attention is turned to the ongoing drama between a small group of Yoruba movie personalities caught in a web of infidelity.





The singer has taken to his Instagram account to tease a new song titled 'Truth or Dare,' which speaks to the recent scandal involving Yoruba movie personality Lande, who accused his wife of infidelity.





Portable, who doesn't shy away from commenting on public matters, recently put out a stern warning of fatal consequences for anyone who dares to sleep with his wife.





The song follows Portable's style of turning viral moments into music, with the singer recently unveiling the 'Ogo Most Wanted,' which comes amidst his ongoing battles with the Ogun State Police, who declared him wanted for assaulting government officials.