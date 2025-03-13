Portable weighs in on the Ijoba Lande scandal with new single 'Truth or Dare'

Street hop star Portable isn't one to let a viral moment go to waste, and this time, his attention is turned to the ongoing drama between a small group of Yoruba movie personalities caught in a web of infidelity.
The singer has taken to his Instagram account to tease a new song titled 'Truth or Dare,' which speaks to the recent scandal involving Yoruba movie personality Lande, who accused his wife of infidelity.
Portable, who doesn't shy away from commenting on public matters, recently put out a stern warning of fatal consequences for anyone who dares to sleep with his wife.
The song follows Portable's style of turning viral moments into music, with the singer recently unveiling the 'Ogo Most Wanted,' which comes amidst his ongoing battles with the Ogun State Police, who declared him wanted for assaulting government officials.
Portable has a habit of releasing music around viral events. He recently released a diss song targeted at Grammy-nominated singer Asake, whom he mocked for failing to win at the 67th Grammys.
In 2024, Portable released the 'Chosen EP' amidst the viral "I Am A Chosen" trend that was popular on social media. He also released the track 'Spiderman' shortly after being recorded scaling a fence to evade arrest over his failure to pay the debt on his G Wagon Brabus.
Portable's biggest single since 'Zazzu Zeh' came courtesy of his collaboration with British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, who featured him on the hit single 'Tony Montana'.
The street-hop star would mark his time in London with the EP 'Tony Montana of London'. He also released the EP 'Canadian Burger' after touring the country in 2025.
The singer, who was recently granted bail after reporting himself to the police, promised to desist from causing trouble. Fans will be keen on Portable's transformation, especially since he made a name for himself by constantly being in the news for his trouble-making antics.