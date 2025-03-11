Portable unveils new set of trainees including 'Zeh Nation's OdumoduBlvck'

Street pop star Portable is not relenting on his vision to become a label boss as he unveils new protegees.



In a post on his Instagram account, the singer introduced a set of emerging artists he's taking under his tutelage. Among his protegees was one that called himself Young Odumodu.



The young rapper, whose name is Gospel Kanu, chose to identify himself as Young Odumodu after award-winning Nigerian rapper OdumoduBlvck.

In the video, Young Odumodu delivered some rap lines that mirror that of the hitmaker rappers from whose music he draws inspiration.



OdumoduBlvck has warmly reacted to the clip via his X account, where he posted "Zeh Nation" in acknowledgment of the young rapper.

Portable's previous stint as a mentor was one met with the typical controversy that has become the bedrock of his news-making career.



His former protegee and signee, Young Duu, unceremoniously left the label and later accused Portable of maltreatment.

Portable's latest announcement comes weeks after he announced a new EP titled 'Ogo Most Wanted,' which comes amidst his ongoing battles with the Ogun State Police, who recently declared him wanted for assaulting government officials.