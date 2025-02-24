Portable turns trial into music, announces new EP 'Ogo Most Wanted'

Street hop star Portable isn't one to let a news-making moment go to waste hence little wonder he's documenting his current legal trial in his music. The singer has taken to his Instagram page to announce a new project titled 'Ogo Most Wanted' which comes amidst his ongoing battles with the Ogun State Police who recently declared him wanted for assaulting government officials .

Portable's biggest single since 'Zazzu Zeh' came courtesy of his collaboration with British-Nigerian rapper Skepta who featured him on the hit single 'Tony Montana'.





The street hop star would mark his time in London with the EP 'Tony Montana of London'. He also released the EP 'Canadian Burger' after touring the country in 2025.





Portable's new EP appears to be another attempt by the singer to turn a viral moment into music, a move he has used to maintain his relevance as an entertainer.





The singer who was recently granted bail after reporting himself to police promised to desist from causing trouble. Fans will be keen on Portable's transformation, especially since he made a name for himself by constantly being in the news for his trouble-making antics.