Portable says he has done enough to headline the O2 Arena

Street hop star Portable has shared his dream of someday headlining the iconic O2 Arena, which is a symbolic location in the global rise of Nigerian music.

In a recent interview on Echo Room, Portable tells the host Quincy Jonze that he has evolved over the years and is now at a point where he deserves to headline the O2 Arena.

Portable, who earlier in the year kicked off what has mostly been a one-sided beef with Grammy-nominated Afrobeats star Asake, whom he accused of copying his dance moves.

Portable's desire to headline the O2 Arena is also not withdrawn from his competition with Asake, whom he previously accused him of copying his face tattoo.

While his dream of headlining the O2 Arena appears to be a tall order, what he does have in excess supply is controversial moments.

In another newsmaking moment, the street hop star recently picked a new battle and this time, it is with Fuji music icon King Saheed Osupa whom he recently disparage in a video.



The Street hop star was recently at odds with the Ogun State Police who declared him wanted for assaulting government officials.

The singer who was recently granted bail after reporting himself to police promised to desist from causing trouble.



Among other musicians who Portable has dragged in the past include Poco Lee, Goya Menor with whom he later reconciled, and even Davido whom he called out for failing to bless him with a verse.