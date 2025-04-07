Portable reveals OdumoduBlvck gifted him ₦5M, announces collaboration

Street pop star Portable has revealed he has a collaboration on the way with hitmaking rapper OdumoduBlvck.

The singer announced the collaboration on his Instagram account, where he also shared that the rapper gifted him ₦5 million.

"It's good to work with the right people...God bless you Odumodu," Portable said in the clip as he revealed he would also be sharing the proceeds of the royalties along with the rapper.

Their collaboration comes barely weeks after the news-making singer unveiled a new signee who called himself Young Odumodu.

His collaboration with award-winning rapper OdumoduBlvck is a dream come through for Portable, who has constantly shared his desire to work with A-listers.



In a recent interview on Glitch, Portable shared his desire to collaborate with Afrobeats stars.

He also made bold claims that he has done enough to get a headline show at the O2 Arena which is an iconic venue that has been graced by several Afrobeats superstars.

While there's yet to be a release date for his collaboration with OdumoduBlvck, Portable will be aiming the partnership would yield the same impact as 'Tony Montana,' his hit collaboration British-Nigeria hip hop icon Skepta.

The singer who has made a name for himself for constantly being in the news for his trouble-making antics has proven to be a difficult person to work with.

His breakout single 'zazzu zeh' featuring Poco Lee and Olamide became the subject of dispute after he accused Poco Lee of attempting to steal the song.