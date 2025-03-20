Portable apologises to King Saheed Osupa for calling him 'Big for nothing'

Street hop star Portable has picjed a new battle and this time, it is with Fuji music icon King Saheed Osupa whom he recently disparage in a video.

In the clip shared on his Instagram page Portable called Osupa "Big for nothing" after the Fuji musician took down one of his songs from Apple Music over copyright infringement.

The song titled 'Fuji Shakushaku' carried melodic arrangement and delivery that boldly mirrored the style popularised by King Saheed Osupa across his illustrious career.

Portable, now appears to have had a rethink as he tendered an apology to the Fuji icon.



In a post on his Instagram post on March 20, Portable speaking in Yoruba begged for forgiveness from the Osupa and claimed his previous rant was caused by the pain of having his sing taken down from streaming platforms. He also called the Fuji legend an inspiration.

Portable's issue with King Saheed Osupa is the latest in a career that has been plagued by controversy.



The Street hop star was recently at odds with the Ogun State Police who declared him wanted for assaulting government officials.

The singer who was recently granted bail after reporting himself to police promised to desist from causing trouble.



Among other musicians who Portable has dragged in the past include Poco Lee, Goya Menor with whom he later reconciled, and even Davido whom he called out for failing to bless him with a verse.

Portable recently picked a one-way fight with Grammy-nominated hitmaker Asake whom he mocked for his inability to speak English.