Pastor Chris Oyakhilome accuses the music industry of constantly cheating the church

According to Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the music industry is always taking advantage of the church.

In a clip of the celebrated pastor preaching, he claimed that the church nurtures talented singers who use the religious institution to hone their skills and access opportunities before abandoning it in search of success in circular music.

"In probably the last 50 years, no one has cheated the church like the music industry. What most of them has ever done is to use the church," Pastor Chris said.

He added that many circular musicians started from the church where they sang in the choir before leaving the fold to join the music industry where he claims they were he claims they are exposed to to satanic ideas.

"Always they are looking for how to use the church to make money. How to leverage the opportunities for financial reasons...once they started going out, they collect the same (evil) spirit and return to start luring out others."

Pastor Chris advised churches to not allow talented musicians to take advantage of the church. Instead, they should join other aspects of the church to prove their stewardship.

"I say Pastors don't give this imnportant aspect of the minsiry to those whose only desire is to advantage of the church. Let them be in the cell ministries, let them participate."

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's comments come amidst conversations around the relationship of gospel artists with the church.