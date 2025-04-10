OdumoduBlvck's 'Declan Rice' jumps 200% in streams after Arsenal V Real Madrid match

Nigerian hip hop star OdumoduBlvck shared on his X account that his hit single 'Declan Rice,' named after the Arsenal and England international, saw a 200% jump in streams following the Arsenal vs Real Madrid match.

In the game Arsenal won 3-0, Declan Rice put up a stellar performance with 2 sublime free-kick goals, which gave the North Londoners a 2 goal lead before Merino added a third.

Declan Rice's performance earned him the man of the match award and, equally, translated in a surge in streams for the single released in March 2023 as one of the lead singles for his project 'Eziokwu'

OdumoduBlvck's 'Declan Rice' was a major turning point for the rapper. The song enjoyed huge commercial success, including a Rap Song of the Year win at the 16th Headies Awards.

The song was also used to unveil the rapper after he joined Arsneal from West Ham for a club record signing fee of £100 million.

In another notable feat, hit-making rapper OdumoduBlvck has been awarded the Leadership Newspaper's Artist of the Year prize for 2024.

OdumoduBlvck's Artist of the Year win comes weeks after he released a surprise 16-track project titled 'The Machine Is Coming,' which is a precursor to his highly anticipated album 'Industry Machine.'