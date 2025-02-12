OdumoduBlvck, Shallipopi, Ayo Maff, Qing Madi, Nasboi nominated for Headies Next Rated prize

The award which is returning to Nigeria after two editions in the United States is set to a highly competitive one as some of the biggest hits and acclaimed albums released between 2023 and 2024 have been nominated in multiple categories.

Over the years, the Headies Next Rated prize has become one of the most anticipated and keenly contested categories .

This year, the trend is set to continue with OdumoduBlvck, Shallipopi, Ayo Maff, Qing Madi, and Nasboi nominated for the prize.

The nominees have enjoyed impressive commercial success since breaking into the mainstream and they will all be eyeing the prize.



Among the nominees, OdumoudBlcvk has the most Headies pedigree having won the Best Rap Song and Rookie of the Year at the 16th edition .





Rising stars Taves, Zerrydl, Kaestyle, and Llona have been shortlisted for the Rookie of the Year prize. The winner will be taking the baton from rapper OdumoduBlvck who won the award at the 16th Headies .