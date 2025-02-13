Major omissions & misses from the 17th Headies Awards Nominations list

The Headies has unveiled the nominations for its 17th edition and it wasn't without some surprise omissions.

The eligibility window for this award ceremony was fixed between April 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024. During this time, Nigerian artists released notable projects and records, many of which were nominated.

Like every award ceremony, some omissions sparked conversations, especially given the profile of the artists involved and the quality of the snubbed material. However, the Headies 17th edition suffers peculiar challenges notably because of the recurring delay in the ceremony and poor execution.

In this article, we considered some of the major snubs and misses from the 17th Headies Awards nominations list.





Note: This write-up is based on the assumption that the omitted works were submitted.

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR TEMS – BURNING SEYI VIBEZ - DIFFERENT PATTERN BURNA BOY - HIGHER AYRA STARR & GIVEON - LAST HEARTBREAK SONG SARZ FEATURING LOJAY - BILLIONS





NOTABLE SNUBS: ASAKE - 'Lonely At The Top', ODUMODUBLVCK - 'Blood On The Dance Floor'





Ahead of the awards predictions for this category favoured Asake's hit record 'Lonely At The Top' whose composition carries an imposing quality that made it the standout track from his sophomore album 'Work Of Art'.

Also, OdumoduBlvck's 'Blood On The Dance Floor' is one of the most musically accomplished singles in the year in review and its omissions come as a surprise.

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR SARZ – HAPPINESS LONDON – OZEBA MAGICSTICKS – BASQUIAT REMA/PRODUCER X/CUBEATZ/DEATZ/KLIMPERBOY – HEHEHE DIBS - DIFFERENT PATTERN NOTABLE SNUBS: P.PRIIME, JAY SYNTHS, BLAISE BEATZ, KZITO

In the year in review, P.Priime had an emphatic run that included producing a bulk of Rema's successful sophomore album 'HEIS' . It comes as a shock that he couldn't secure a spot among the nominees.

Jay Synths was the man behind Flavour's 'Big Baller' which earned two nominations including one for Song of the Year. He also produced one of the defining hits of 2023 in KCee's 'Ojapiano'. Many observers will find his omission puzzling.

Blaise Beatz produced one of the biggest hits of 2024 Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' whose beat richly explores Nigerian indigenous folk drums. However, this wasn't enough for him to earn a nomination.

If musical accomplishment is a basis for nomination in this category, it's also puzzling to see why KZITO wasn't nominated for his contributions to Victony's Album of the Year nominated project 'Stubborn' notable for the track 'Pier 46'.

BEST COLLABORATION EMOTIONS - TIWA SAVAGE FEAT. ASA BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR - ODUMODUBLVCK, BLOODY CIVILIAN, AND WALE CAST - SHALLIPOPI FT ODUMODUBLVCK EGWU - CHIKE & MOHBAD OLE - QING MADI & BNXN TWE TWE REMIX – KIZZ DANIEL & DAVIDO IDK – WIZKID FT. ZLATAN

NOTABLE SNUBS: BNXN & RUGER

BNXN & Ruger marked their newfound friendship with the release of the R&B project that housed the hit song 'Poe' whose omission from the Best Collaboration shortlist comes as a surprise.

AFROBEATS SINGLE OF THE YEAR BIG BIG THINGS - YOUNG JONN FT. KIZZ DANIEL AND SEYI VIBEZ TWE TWE REMIX - KIZZ DANIEL EGWU FEAT. MOHBAD – CHIKE REMEMBER – ASAKE OGECHI REMIX - HYCE, BOYPEE, AND BROWN JOEL FT. DAVIDO BIG BALLER – FLAVOUR

NOTABLE SNUBS: KCEE - OJAPIANO

KCee's 'Ojapiano' is among the biggest Afrobeats records in the year in review. Its omission comes as a big surprise, especially as an argument can be made that it had more impact than the song of the nominated songs.

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL MOGADISHU - A-Q CHOCOLATE CITY CYPHER - M.I ABAGA CHOCOLATE CITY CYPHER – BLAQBONEZ HALLELUJAH – LADIPO EFELEME - ALPHA OJINI NOTABLE SNUBS ODUMODUBLVCK is by far Nigeria's hottest rapper and his Rap Album of the Year nominated 'Eziokwu' has a couple of songs that should have earned him a nod.

Tracks like 'MC Oluomo' and 'Saint Obi' hold up his ability as a lyricist and their snub comes as a surprise.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR LLONA KAESTYLE TAVES ZERRYDL NOTABLE SNUBS: TML Vibez, Muyeez Both TML Vibez and Muyeez impacted the Nigerian mainstream with their respective debut EP and contributions to the VIBE INZ compilation album. Many expected that at least one of them would have been shortlisted for the Rookie of the Year Prize.

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE SEYI VIBEZ – “DIFFERENT PATTERNS” AYO MAFF – DEALER (FT. FIREBOY DML) SHALLIPOPI – CAST (FT. ODUMODUBLVCK) ZHUS JDO – JOHNBULL MOHBAD – ASK ABOUT ME NOTABLE SNUBS: Kashcoming





Kashcoming's 'How Low' is one of the big street hits in the year in review which set the pace for his eventual collaboration with DJ YK on his smash hit record 'Oblee' which will be vying for a spot in this category in the 18th edition.

SONG OF THE YEAR • SHOWA - KIZZ DANIEL • COMMAS - AYRA STARR • EGWU - CHIKE AND MOHBAD • LONELY AT THE TOP – ASAKE • OZEBA – REMA • BIG BALLER - FLAVOUR NOTABLE SNUBS: KCee - OJAPIANO



It's rather shocking that KCee's hit record 'Ojapiano' wasn't nominated especially given the huge impact it had. The song was yet another comeback record for the veteran hitmaker and a defining sound that popularised in Igbo flute (Oja) fusion into the Amapiano framework.

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR • DAVIDO • AYRA STARR • ASAKE • REMA • TEMS • BURNA BOY NOTABLE SNUBS: SEYI VIBEZ, KIZZ DANIEL





Within the context of the year in review, especially as far as success in Nigeria goes, Asake is the only artist with more streams than Seyi Vibez and Kizz Daniel whose EPs 'NAHAMciaga' and 'TZA' delivered Song and Record of the Year nominated hits. Should success in Nigeria be the major consideration for an award that rewards Nigerian excellence, Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez deserve a spot in the Artist of the Year list.

BOTTOM LINE As is the nature of award shows, there can be no satisfactory nominations list. However, the Headies 17th edition suffers peculiar challenges notably from the recurring delay in the ceremony and poor execution.

The failure of the organisers to maintain a definitive calendar year has resulted in complicated eligibility windows where the context of impact and success are often lost.





Despite having two years to prepare for the latest edition, the Headies nomination announcement lasted 10 hours and was riddled with major omissions and inexplicable misses.





Omah Lay's 'Moving' was nominated for Best Male Vocal Performance released outside of the eligibility period.





Phyno's 'Full Time Job' released months after the eligibility period was only initially nominated for Best Rap Album before being removed after backlash.



