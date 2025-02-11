Kendrick Lamar super Bowl performance surpasses Micheal jackson's to become most-watched

Kendrick Lamar is a history breaking mood as his Super Bowl performance is reported to have broken the record for the most watched in history. Simialrly, the match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chief, became the most watch in the game's history with 127 million viewers. It surpassed the Super Bowl LVIII which previously held the record with an average of 123.4 million viewers across all platforms.

The rapper became the first solo hip-hop act to headline the famous halftime show in which he performed a compilation of some of his hit singles including 'Humble', 'Loyalty', and 'Money Trees'. Oscar-nominated actor Samuel L Jackson introduced the rapper for his anticipated performance which he opened with a breathless lyrical delivery. The 22-time Grammy winner brought her SZA for a performance of their hit collaboratio n 'All The Star' while actor Samuel L Jackson played the narrator who steered the rapper to deliver what the people wanted to hear.