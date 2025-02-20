John Legend, Simi & More to Headline Global Citizen’s Move Afrika 2025

Global Citizen is thrilled to announce an incredible lineup of artists joining the Move Afrika Tour! EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum artist and producer John Legend will be joined by the talented Bwiza and DJ TOXXYK for an unforgettable performance on February 21 at the BK Arena for Move Afrika: Kigali.

Then, singer, songwriter, and actor Simi, along with DJ Consequence, will join John Legend for an equally spectacular show at The Palms on February 25 for Move Afrika: Lagos. Global Citizen’s Move Afrika is a long-term, large-scale effort to pioneer the music touring circuit across Africa, driving economic investment, job creation and supporting entrepreneurship opportunities in each host country.