Joeboy tells young people going through tough times to stay strong

Nigerian superstar Joeboy is preparing for the release of his upcoming third album.

The album titled 'Vida Lavida' is set for release on March 28.



According to Joeboy in his interview with Apple Music Africa Now Radio, the title holds his sentiments of living free and enjoying a good life.

"The title means living free, enjoying life, good vibrations and good energy. People tell me so many times that my music is soothing and everything."

Joeboy revealed that the title was derived from his nickname 'Lavida Boy' which he built into a live music sessions that will later become a music festival.



"One of my guys started giving me the nickname ‘Lavida Boy’ so I started building on the concept from there. I started having Lavida sessions and there's going to be Lavida Festival soon!"

On what inspires his music, Joeboy shares that there's a lot of negativity in the world right now and he wants to be a source of positivity.



"I feel like there’s so much negativity in the world. Everybody's trying to be toxic, everybody's trying to huff and puff. I just want to be that source of positivity and that's my message, that's my motto."

Joeboy is from Nigeria where its large young population is battling record inflation and low income that has made life very challenging.

The singer who recently launched his charity that assists the poor encourages youths to stay strong through tough times and maintain a high esteem.



"One thing I'd want to say to every young person going through a difficult time is stay strong! - I try to not let problems overwhelm me. Don't let it you mess with your self-esteem or your self-belief. Just keep going and keep striving for more. Don't see challenges as the end of the world and don't see challenges as things that are not normal."

On the various sounds to expect from his album, Joeboy revealed that his time on the road has exposed him to different exciting sounds that combine to inspire the project.