Joeboy releases new single 'Taxi Driver', announces release date for his third album

After weeks of sharing teasers on social media, Joeboy has released his new single titled 'Taxi Driver'.





The song, released on March 7, 2025, is the latest single ahead of his upcoming third album 'Lavida Boy,' set for release on March 28.





The singer released a new single, 'SMH' in partnership with long-term collaborator Tempoe. The song also coincided with the first anniversary of the artist’s record label, Young Legend, under whom he will be releasing his upcoming album.





'Taxi Driver' carries the captivating melodies and heartfelt writing with which Joerboy has crafted timeless love tunes which has made him one of Afrobeats' most sensational romantics.

The song follows the release of his 2024 hit single 'Concerning' and 'Adenuga' featuring Qing Madi, which was one of the notable collaborations of 2024. He also released 'Osadebe' as he laid the foundation for his third album, which is expected to be another milestone for the award-winning singer.





Since breaking into the mainstream with his hit song 'Baby' in 2019, Joeboy has risen to stardom thanks to his steady release of hit songs that tug at the heartstrings.





His 2021 smash hit 'Alcohol' enjoyed international success and has garnered over 100 million Spotify streams, thus becoming one of the most streamed Afrobeats songs on the platform.