I love pidgin English - King Charles says about having Davido on his playlist

Nigerian five-time Grammy nominee Davido is one of the artists whose songs are on King Charles III's 17-track playlist, which was recently launched on Apple Music.

Speaking on the song's inclusion, the King stated that he loves pidgin English while recalling his admirable attempt to make a speech in Nigerian pidgin English when he last visited the West African country.

The hitmaker is the only Nigerian on the list, and he's joined by late South African music legend Mariam Makeba, whose song 'The Click Song' also made the playlist.





'Kante,' featuring Fave, is one of the hit songs from Davido's Grammy-nominated album 'Timeless,' released in 2023. The album enjoyed commercial success and set several streaming and charting records.





Speaking on the playlist, the English monarch stated that he wanted to share the songs that have brought him joy.

"I wanted to share with you songs which have brought me joy. They evoke many different styles and many different cultures. But all of them, like the family of Commonwealth nations, in their many different ways, share the same love of life in all its richness and diversity."

King Charles III, who is the head of the Commonwealth, shared that he hopes listeners enjoy the playlist and perhaps discover new songs through it.





"I can only hope you have enjoyed these few songs I have had time to share with you. Perhaps you have heard some of your own favourite pieces- and perhaps you may have discovered something new."