Hitmaking rapper OdumoduBlvck releases surprise project 'The Machine Is Coming'

In as surprise move award-winning arpper ODUMODUBLVCK has unveiled his surprise project titled 'The Machine Is Coming'.

The 16 track project features guest appearances from Victony, Rondodasoa, Shallipopi, BOJ & more.

The versatility and innovative flair ODUMODUBLVCK has used to crave a niche for himself shines on this project where he again elevates the rap and Afro-fusion landscape with compelling rhythms, standout lyrical narratives, and his signature Okporoko Rhythms.

Leading the surprise release is the deeply introspective 'LEGOLAS,' a brooding guitar based rhythm, which sees ODUMODUBLVCK take listeners through the gory journey that brought him to the top of the Nigerian music pyramid.

In addition to this surprise release, ODUMODUBLVCK shared another exciting track on Friday, 'Ramadan Kareem,' a vibrant collaboration featuring Tolibian and BOJ, showcasing his continued ability to blend diverse sounds into infectious hits.

Also on the project is the previously released single 'Pity This Boy' featuring Victony which enjoyed commercial success and has garnered 17 million Spotify streams.

This project ODUMODUBLVCK calls a mixtape is a follow up on his 2023 project 'Eziokwu' which spawned the hit records 'Blood On The Dance Floor,' 'Declan Rice,' 'Wotowoto Seasoning,' and 'Dog Eat Dog II'.

Since breaking into the mainstream with his hit single 'Picanto,' ODUMODUBLVCK has become one of the most sought-after Nigerian musicians and the most prominent rapper in Africa.



His music has earned him praise from global hip-hop stars Stormzy, Skepta, and Rick Ross.