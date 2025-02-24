Eminent Music denies news that Nasboi has signed with D'banj's new company

Recently, news broke on social media that Afrobeats star Nasboi signed with a new platform. The news shared on some digital blogs announced that the singer has been signed by CREAM Platform which is company owned by Nigerian music icon D'banj that offers distribution and Gaming services.

The news has now been debunked by Eminent Music in a press release that reveals that Nasboi remains contracually tied to the label.





In the press release shared by Nasboi on his social media page, he clarified that his partbership with D'banj's CREAM is in ambassadorship capaciyty and his signed to Eminent Music and ONEepm.



"Our attention has been drawn to a publication circulating on social and print media, which may have been widely misconstrued that our Artist the Afrobeats star Nasboi has been signed by the CREAM Platform, a DIY distribution and gaming service company owned by Nigerian Music icon D’banj.



Eminent Music would like to state emphatically that this news is inaccurate. Nasboi has remained signed to the label since Febuary 2023, and his landmark musical journey is solely distributed by the global reputable company ONErpm, whose support and partnership, have remained both crucial and respected by the Eminent Music family.



It's important to note that Nasboi is a celebrated entertainer with unique characterization, his versatile artistry, has distinguished him as a celebrated content creator and magical influencer, little wonder his skill is widely sought after by local and international brands.



The nature of his job as a content creator/influencer often requires him to work with different platforms, to achieve their cooperative goals. However, as far as his fast evolving and successful musical career is concerned, Nasboi is currently contractually signed to Eminent Music and ONErpm.



The public is hereby enjoined to uphold this statement as true and identify with the same. We regret the stress the said circulating publication may have caused our partners at ONErpm and all admirers of the label's work and indeed NasBoi's fans.



The relationship between Eminent Music and Nasboi is stronger than ever. Under the label's watch, he has released the hit-filled EP 'INIT', headlined a historic sold-out concert in December 2024,and Nasboi recently secured a well-deserved Headies Next Rated nomination."