Drake's father reacts to Kendrick Lamar's 5 wins at the 2025 Grammys

At the 67th Grammys, Compton-born rapper Kendrick Lamar won 5 awards.

His hit diss track single 'Not Like Us' won awards for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video which takes his winning total to 22.



A reporter caught up with Drake's dad outside an event and asked him how he felt about Kendrick Lamar winning the Song of the Year award with 'Not Like Us' which was a Drake diss record.

In response, Mr. Dennis Graham congratulated Kendrick Lamar saying "All the best to him".



He also made it clear that he doesn't involve himself in the issues between both rappers which he referred to as "some bullshit".



While Drake's father doesn't want any part in the iconic rap beef between his son and Kendrick Lamar, both rappers fired shots at their families with the Compton rapper referring to Mr. Graham as a deadbeat father.



The diss song recorded as one of the tracks in his highly publicized beef with Canadian superstar rapper Drake, enjoyed huge commercial success.