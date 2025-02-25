Drake surpasses Bieber to set new record for most #1 hits in Digital Song Sales

Canadian megastar Drake has set a new record for the male artists with the most NO. 1 hit on the Billboard digital song sales chart.

The hitmaker made history with the hit record 'Nokia' off his new joint album with PartyNextDoor. The song became Drake's 14th NO. 1 chart-topper on the chart thus breaking the previous record of 13 hits he held with fellow Canadian megastar Justin Bieber.

Since the release of his recent album, Drake has been in a record-breaking mood. The album became his 14th NO. 1 album as a soloist which sees him tie the record for the most chart-topping Billboard 200 albums by a soloits set by hip hip icon Jay Z and Pop music megastar Taylor Swift.

'$ome $exy 4 U' is Drake's first album since his iconic beef with Kendrick Lamar which resulted in the hit record 'Not Like Us' that became the subject of a lawsuit against Univeral Music Group.





In his petition against the label he is signed to, Drake accused the company of failing to stop the release of a song that contained injurious falsehoods about him.





He also claimed UMG used bots and other unethical means to inflate the Spotify streams of the song to make it more popular than it is.





2025 is expected to be a busy year for Drake who was recently announced as the highest-selling rapper of 2024 by IFPI.





The Canadian history-breaking artist is also the second best-selling artist of 2024 behind Taylor Swift who topped the list for the third consecutive year and fifth overall time.