Global superstar Drake has become the artist with the most cumulative weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Grammy winner surpassed the previous record held by iconic band The Beatles thanks to his recent collaborative album with PartyNextDoor '$ome $exy 4 U' which became his 14th NO. 1 album as a soloist.

Drake's 14th NO. 1 Billboard 200 topping album saw him equal hip hop icon Jay Z and Pop music megastar Taylor Swift as joint second.

It also put Drake just five NO. 1 albums behind the record of 19 chart-topping albums set by The Beatles.

'$ome $exy 4 U' is Drake's first album since his iconic beef with Kendrick Lamar which resulted in the hit record 'Not Like Us' that became the subject of a lawsuit against Univeral Music Group.

In his petition against the label he is signed to, Drake accused the company of failing to stop the release of a song that contained injurious falsehoods about him.

He also claimed UMG used bots and other unethical means to inflate the Spotify streams of the song to make it more popular than it is.

2025 is expected to be a busy year for Drake who was recently announced as the highest-selling rapper of 2024 by IFPI.

The Canadian history-breaking artist is also the second best-selling artist of 2024 behind Taylor Swift, who topped the list for the third consecutive year and fifth overall time.

Drake is the highest-ranking rapper, ahead of Eminem who is NO. ,8 and Kendrick Lamar who ranks at NO. 9 and with whom he had a high-profile rap beef in 2024.

