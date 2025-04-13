Dami Krane names his album '5ive,' chose the same release date as Davido

Dammy Krane has selected a curious album name and release date for his upcoming album.

The singer has elected to call his album '5ive' after Davido's upcoming album. He also chose April 18 as the release date for the album, which is the same as the four-time Grammy nominee.

Dammy Krane's actions, while curious, don't come as a surprise to readers who are familiar with his rift with Davido, whom he accused of owing him the royalties from their collaboration.

'Dammy Krane, who enjoyed mainstream success in the mid-2010s with the hit single 'Amin,' used to be friends with Davido before the two fell out.

Davido has been the target of several social media attacks by Dammy Krane, who went as far as accusing the hitmaker of having a hand in the passing of some of his associates.

These social media attacks resulted in Dammy Krane's arrest by the Nigerian police in 2024 before he was subsequently released after tendering an apology for making false accusations against Davido.

Reacting to Dammy Krane's incessent attacks and name calling, Davido called him an ungrateful person whom he gave three verses to help his career.

While Davido has revealed the motive behind naming his album '5ive,' Dammy Krane's decision to do the same doesn't suggest any connotation beyond playing to his rift with the hitmaker.