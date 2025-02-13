Burna Boy makes history as he becomes Billboard France’s first ever cover

Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy continues to break new ground as he becomes the first-ever cover star of Billboard France, marking another milestone in his impressive career.





As fans eagerly await the release of his highly-anticipated album, 'No Sign of Weakness', this historic moment sets the mood as Burna Boy offers insights into his position as a foremost protagonist for African music.





Ahead of the release of his 8th album, Burna Boy has released the Grammy-nominated single 'Higher' before wrapping up 2024 with 'Bundle By Bundle'.

His cover story, a collaborative post between Billboard France and Burna Boy, celebrates his meteoric rise from his studio in Port Harcourt to headlining the biggest stages across the world.

In their post, Billboard France praised Burna Boy for his cultural impact, calling him the ambassador of Nigeria’s booming music scene.