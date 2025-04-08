Billboard names Nicki Minaj the greatest female rapper of all time

Billboard has released its staff list of the 25 greatest female rappers of all time, which featured iconic female MCs across the four decades of American hip hop.

Despite breaking into the mainstream barely one year ago, Grammy winner Doechii made the list as she was ranked NO. 24.

Hip Hop stars Latto, Glorilla, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion made the list thanks to their success as some of the most influential female rappers of the last decade.

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B almost cracked the top 10 but had to settle for a NO. 11 spot on the list. Her album 'Invasion of Privacy' is ranked one of the most iconic rap albums of all time.

Acclaimed lyricists Lauryn Hill and Missy Elliot were ranked third and second, respectively in what spared reactions by some fans who believe Lauryn Hill whose debut album 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' won the 1999 Grammy Album of the Year Prize.

Topping the list is the remarkable Nicki Minaj AKA The Queen, whose rap music has redefined what it means to be a female rapper.

With nearly two decades of consistency, Minaj is a sex icon and illustrious rapper who has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with her male counterparts.

"She's the first female rapper to eclipse triple-digit Billboard Hot 100 hits in 2018 with 149 entries to her name as of publishing," Billboard highlights in what captures her strides as the most commercially successful female rapper of all time.

Throughout her career, she has consistently recreated herself by adopting different rap personalities and enjoying success and enduring cultural impact with all of them.

From her famous feuds with other female rappers , show-stopping guest verses, collection of hit singles, and iconic performances, Nicki Minaj is the most iconic female rapper of all time.

Billboard's 25 Greatest Female Rappers of all time (Staff List)