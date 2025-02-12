Asake's drops first single 'Why Love' under his label Giran Republic

Sensational hitmaker Asake has set his 2025 in motion as he released a new song titled 'Why Love'.

The hitmaker made the news when he teased the song earlier in the year with some fans finding his new face tattoos fascinating while others considered it disturbing.





'Why Love' comes off the back of Asake's surprise release 'Military' where he announced that he is in new a military era where he chooses to do whatever he wants.





The song released after Asake's outing at the 2025 Grammys offers a reply to his critics who continue to question his choice of singing in the Yoruba language.





The award-winning star also thumps his chest as he suggests he might just drop a surprise album.

His latest single 'Why Love' is heavily punctuated by Amapiano log drums and a fusion of house music with Asake opting for the mid-tempo delivery that shaped his third album.