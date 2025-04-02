Mavin Records COO Tega Oghenejobo named #1 Nigerian Music Executive for 2024

Nigeria's foremost music chart publication TurnTable Charts has unveiled the list winner of its 2024 Award which rewards the best performing artists, songs, albums, and personalities in Nigerian music.

Mavin Global President Tega Oghenejobo has been named the Executive of the Year following the impressive exploits recorded by the label under his leadership.

In 2024, the label's signees Rema and Ayra Starr released albums that enjoyed commercial acclaim.

In Febraury 2024, Mavin Records was acquired by Universal Music in a landmark deal that was rumored to be north of 200 million dollars.

The label's value and prestige had risen greatly under Oghenejobo's leadership as the COO before he was promoted to President in October 2024.

At the TurnTable 2024 Awards, Mavin Records Marketing team was awarded the prize for Creative Direction in Music for Ayra Starr's ‘The Year I Turned 21’ campaign.

Grammy-nominated singer Ayra Starr was also awarded the prize for Best Live Performance for her landmark feat of touring with multi-grammy-winning group Coldplay in 2024.

Here are the full list of winners of the 2024 TurnTable Awards.

No. 1 Artist: Asake

No. 1 Song: Twe Twe (Remix) by Kizz Daniel featuring Davido

No. 1 Album: Lungu Boy by Asake

No. 1 Music Video: Egwu by Chike & Mohbad

No. 1 New Artiste: Ayo Maff

No. 1 Record Label: EMPIRE

No. 1 Producer: Blaisebeatz

Outstanding Achievement in Music in Film: Adekunle Gold for his work on ‘Book of Clarence’ & ‘Christmas in Lagos’.

Outstanding Achievement in Live Performance: Ayra Starr for her performances as opening act on Coldplay’s Tour

Outstanding Achievement in Executive Role in Music (2024): Tega Oghenejobo

Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting in Music: Tay Iwar

Outstanding Achievement in Engineering in Music: Leandro “Dro” Hidalgo for his work as a mixing and mastering engineer on ‘HEIS,’ ‘Lungu Boy,’ and ‘S2’ - EP

Outstanding Achievement in Creative Direction in Music: Mavin’s Marketing Team for ‘The Year I Turned 21’ campaign

Comeback of the Year: Phyno for scoring two top 10 singles off his latest album ' ‘Full Time Job’; the album also became his first to enter the top ten of the official albums chart in 2024.