Adeleke family gets new musician as Davido's cousin Nikos releases debut single

Adenike Adeleke, better known as Nikos, is the latest member of the Adeleke family to become a musician.
The multi-talented personality who has always commanded attention for her carefully curated fashion and lifestyle is now extending her creativity into music, with a calculated entrance with her debut single, 'DND,' which is a record steeped in defiance, intention, and self-preservation.
As the fourth member of the Adeleke clan, which includes Afrobeats superstar Davido and her two siblings, B-Red and Sina Rambo, Nikos steps into the musical arena as an artist with her own story to tell, her path to follow, and a legacy to expand.
With 'DND,' she crafts an anthem for those who prioritize peace over chaos, control over compromise.
Released ahead of her birthday week, the track opens with a resolute declaration: “Please, don’t disturb my peace, I just want vibes and chill.” Its hypnotic beat, laced with smooth melodies and razor-sharp lyricism, instantly sets a tone of confidence and clarity.
At its core, DND is an assertion of agency, with Nikos delivering punchlines that cut through distraction and deception.
“You can’t play with my head like Maradona, I sabi the pattern,” she affirms, her voice steady, her message unshakable. The track doesn’t just demand to be heard—it demands to be felt.
Nikos Living first captured the public’s attention through her YouTube channel, Keeping Up with Nikos, where she shared beauty tutorials and candid insights into her life.
Following a major rebrand in 2018, her platform evolved into a space celebrating authenticity, family, and lifestyle. Known for sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses into everyday moments and her family's dynamic life, she quickly built a loyal community drawn to her genuine content.
Now, Nikos is expanding her creative reach with her debut single, 'DND'. The track released on her birthday is a commanding anthem of self-preservation, confidence, and intentional living, blending vibrant rhythms with sharp storytelling.
With 'DND,' she invites listeners to join a movement of unapologetically guarding one’s peace and staying focused on success. The song marks a bold entrance for Nikos, whose presence is set to swell the list of Afrobeats' female stars.