Adeleke family gets new musician as Davido's cousin Nikos releases debut single

Adenike Adeleke, better known as Nikos, is the latest member of the Adeleke family to become a musician.





The multi-talented personality who has always commanded attention for her carefully curated fashion and lifestyle is now extending her creativity into music, with a calculated entrance with her debut single, 'DND,' which is a record steeped in defiance, intention, and self-preservation.



As the fourth member of the Adeleke clan, which includes Afrobeats superstar Davido and her two siblings, B-Red and Sina Rambo, Nikos steps into the musical arena as an artist with her own story to tell, her path to follow, and a legacy to expand.





With 'DND,' she crafts an anthem for those who prioritize peace over chaos, control over compromise.





Released ahead of her birthday week, the track opens with a resolute declaration: “Please, don’t disturb my peace, I just want vibes and chill.” Its hypnotic beat, laced with smooth melodies and razor-sharp lyricism, instantly sets a tone of confidence and clarity.