Adekunle Gold teases collaboration on Davido's upcoming album

Award-winning star Adekunle Gold has teased an upcoming collaboration with 5-time Grammy-nominated Afrobeats hitmaker Davido.





AG Baby as he's fondly called took to his X page to share a crypto post about Davido's upcoming album '5ive' which suggests he might be making a guest appearance on the album.

Pictures have also surfaced online of the duo in the studio recording what could be their second collaboration. The tracks will be part of Davido's highly anticipated fifth project, which is scheduled for release on March 15, 2025.





Adekunle Gold and Davido have previously collaborated in the past on the former's super hit single 'High' off his fourth album 'Catch Me If You Can'.

AG also penned Davido's hit single, '1 Milli,' which appeared on his acclaimed second album, 'A Good Time.'





Davido has described his eagerly awaited fifth album has been described as the best he ever made. The album has been preceded by the chart-topping singles 'Awuke' featuring YG Marley and 'Funds' featuring Chike and OdumoduBlvck.